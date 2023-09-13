Tua Tagovailoa Receives Madden Ratings Boost Before Patriots Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa put together a remarkable Week 1 performance with 466 passing yards in a 36-34 win for the Miami Dolphins over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The effort earned the lefty quarterback the AFC Player of the Week honors among many accolades. Miami’s passer also got a reward in the digital world.

Prior to Week 1, Madden NFL 24 ranked Tagovailoa as an 82 overall in the popular video game. After Tagovailoa carved the Chargers defense as SoFi Stadium, the game now posts the former first-round pick as an 85 overall.

📈 @tuaman gets the first bump of the year #Madden24

Tagovailoa is the first player in the regular season to see their overall rating improve in Madden NFL 24.

Fresh off of the video game improvement, Tagovailoa leads the Dolphins into Gillette stadium for a primetime matchup into the AFC East on Sunday against the New England Patriots.