BOSTON — University of Massachusetts men’s hockey coach Greg Carvel wasn’t sure how freshman Dans Locmelis would fit into the Minutemen’s forward depth entering the 2023 campaign.

After all, Locmelis is a bit undersized at 6-foot, 172 pounds and spent his past four seasons playing for Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League. Well, Carvel can now say the Boston Bruins draftee has stood out in short order.

“I’ve been very impressed with him,” Carvel told NESN.com during Hockey East media day at TD Garden on Tuesday. “He’s a really competitive kid. He’s not the biggest kid, (and) he needs to get stronger, but he took some steps this summer. Being on campus was very helpful for him.

“Just very positive. He competes hard. He’s quick on his feet. I love the competitive edge that he has. And he has a great attitude, always smiling and very just grateful for the opportunities.”

The Bruins selected Locmelis in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old, who graduated from Rigas First Distance High School in Latvia, enters his first season of college hockey.

Locmelis also represented his native Latvia in both the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships. He was honored as one of Latvia’s Top 3 players of the tournament in 2023.

Carvel is hopeful Locmelis will carve out a role in the top six, though the expectation is he’ll start on the third line as he gets adjusted to Hockey East.

“I think he’s going to have to adjust a little bit to the size of the league, but I see the transition being pretty smooth,” Carvel said.

We've brought in a sizable group from overseas this year, which includes Latvian Dans Locmelis 🇱🇻



Take a minute to learn more about the @NHLBruins prospect ⤵️#NewMass X #Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/jN7JZCANTw — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) September 13, 2023

Fans of the Minutemen and Bruins will enjoy Carvel’s take on Locmelis’ biggest on-ice strength.

“His ability to make plays,” Carvel said. “When you think his size may limit him, he’s really good on his edges. He’s smart. And it’s just that competitive edge that certain guys have.

“I’m really impressed with him, really excited. He’s got a ways to go with the strength. For an NHL guy, he’s got to get stronger and a little quicker, but I’m excited for him. I think he’s gonna be a great player for us.”

The Bruins organization will be well-represented in Hockey East in 2023.

Providence Friars sophomore goaltender Philip Svedeback, who was a fourth-round selection in 2021, is back after gaining valuable experience during his rookie campaign. He’ll be joined at PC by 2020 sixth-round forward Riley Duran.

Elsewhere in Hockey East, Oskar Jelluik (2021 fifth-rounder) and Andre Gasseau (2021 seventh-rounder) will represent the Boston College Eagles while 2021 seventh-rounder Ty Gallagher is rostered by the Boston University Terriers.