What Challenges Star CeeDee Lamb Against Patriots Defense

The New England Patriots defense has allowed just over 21 points per game through the first three games with another test upcoming against CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys.

As the team’s No. 1 skill player on offense, Lamb knows that Bill Belichick will game plan to take him away as the New England defense often schemes to do.

“He schemes well,” Lamb told reporters on Thursday, per team-provided video. “Just watching what he did against Miami and going with three deep safeties. He does a great job of switching up the presentation and taking away wide receiver No. 1. He throws a couple of doubles in. He’ll mix up the coverages to kind of keep the offense guessing.”

Lamb is the latest challenge for Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was recently named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. The Cowboys star pass-catcher sees a capable corner in the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“He’s a real big corner, of course,” Lamb explained. “Very strong. Has real nice ball skills. If he (follows), that’s cool. From the looks of it, he’s been a boundary corner. He plays his technique well. He looks real nice.”

Lamb ripped up the New England defense for nine catches, 149 yards and two touchdowns during a Cowboys win in Foxboro in 2021. The Patriots look to limit the former first-round pick’s production this time around.

New England and Dallas engage in a Week 4 battle on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.