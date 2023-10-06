The Boston Bruins put a close to their preseason action with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Being that it’s the final game of the preseason, the final chance before Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and company make roster cuts, 19-year-old prospect center Matthew Poitras made the most of his opportunity.

Poitras, possibly a lock for Boston’s 2023-24 roster, skated the ice like a veteran well beyond his age, as he’s done throughout the preseason.

“I think it’s pretty high right now,” Poitras said mid-game, as seen on TNT’s live coverage. “Got a lot of touches I think in the second period so I just feel good with the puck, feel good on the ice.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the third period, Poitras netted the go-ahead goal for the Bruins, finding a gaping hole in New York’s defense to give Boston a 2-1 lead on an uncontested score. That marked the third and final goal from Poitras in preseason play.

🔥 THE POT IS HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnBQ6u0dnf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2023

The comfort level is abundantly clear from a prospect who was in elementary school the last time Boston hoisted a Stanley Cup.

“(I’m) not giving too much respect to some of these top guys out here, giving them too much space is when they’re gonna take advantage of you,” Poitras explained. “So just knowing I can play at this level and not giving too much respect to these guys.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the B’s are onto to regular season.

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was solid guarding the net, saving 22-of-23 shots on goal from the Rangers while playing the entire night.

— Boston wraps up its preseason with a 2-4 record.

Story continues below advertisement

— New York ends its preseason with an ugly 1-5 finish.

— The Bruins will return to the ice to officially embark on their regular season. The 2023-24 opener takes place Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, live on TNT. Boston returns to the NESN airwaves for its following matchup versus the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. ET.