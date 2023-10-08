Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Hints At Commitment To Team USA In 2024

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Some of the NBA’s biggest names could come together to form an insanely powerful Team USA squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, including Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

After Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James committed to representing Team USA for the first time since 2012, many of the league’s brightest talents followed. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns are among the perennial All-Stars in on the hunt.

And from the sounds of it, Brown might follow the bunch. The 26-year-old suggested that — at the very least — he’ll be considering taking the floor for Team USA.

“Playing for USA basketball, I think there’s no greater honor,” Brown said during Monday’s Celtics media day. “I think playing for your country is definitely — coming from my community, coming from where I come from, where the majority of our demographic come from, having the opportunity to represent that, your community, your outer community and the people that support you, I think that is a part of it as well. Being able to participate would be great.”

Back in 2014, Brown represented the United States while playing in the under-18-year-old national team, winning gold two years before being drafted by the Celtics.

But again, that’s quite a ways down the line.

There’s still a full season ahead with championship expectations in place for the Celtics, and Brown understands that. After falling in seven games to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics utterly failed. They didn’t live up to the hype that’s been attached to them throughout the emergence of Brown and Jayson Tatum. So it’s no secret where the bar is set for Opening Night on Oct. 25 and beyond.

“Everybody knows what our goal is, everybody knows what the goal is,” Brown explained. “We just need to make sure we don’t skip any steps, we need to make sure we bring others along, we need to make sure we hold each other accountable. We need to focus on the process more than the end result and I think that’s our strategy.”