Torey Lovullo was eager to pop bottles after the Diamondbacks finished off the Brewers on Wednesday night.

Arizona entered the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs tied with the Miami Marlins for the longest odds to win the World Series. But the D-Backs now are one step closer to the ultimate goal, as Lovullo’s club swept the National League Central champions in the teams’ wild-card series in Milwaukee.

Lovullo addressed his team in the visitor’s clubhouse after Arizona’s second straight win at American Family Field. The postgame message featured a heavy dose of colorful language and concluded with champagne sprayed everywhere.

“Are you (expletive) kidding me? No (expletive) way,” Lovullo said, per a video shared by Arizona’s Family KTVK 3TV’s Nick King. “Listen, this is part of the journey. We’re not there yet. Let’s enjoy it, let’s embrace it. Let’s (expletive) party and a connected team is a (expletive) dangerous team. We are (expletive) dangerous. Let’s (expletive) party all night!”

The Diamondbacks will meet a familiar foe in the divisional round. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished 16 games ahead of Arizona in the final NL West standings, will host their longtime rival for Game 1 of the best-of-five series at Dodger Stadium.

