Torey Lovullo has gone on some ride in his baseball career, from filling in as the manager of the Boston Red Sox to now leading his club to the World Series as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As the No. 6 seed in the National League, the Diamondbacks sparked a run to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies to win their first pennant since 2001.

In the process, Arizona silenced several doubters in the media, with one in particular in position to stand up or run from a promise on his show.

As the NLCS shifted back to Philadelphia with the Phillies leading three games to two, longtime media personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo promised that he would retire if Arizona came back to win the series, which it did.

I stand by my promise! https://t.co/Yr9JpgXVnL pic.twitter.com/wAYeZihmuA — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 24, 2023

In the days since clinching, Russo has taken nor alluded to any such action regarding his career. On the eve of Game 1 of the World Series, Lovullo took time to remind the host of his words.

“A deal is a deal,” Lovullo said in a press conference on Thursday. “You can’t back out of that one, Mad Dog. You gotta do something.”

Torey Lovullo on Mad Dog breaking his promise to retire:



"A deal's a deal … you can't back out of that one, Mad Dog … I ain't gonna forgive you until you do something unbelievable. Maybe show up here and say you're sorry to the entire team." pic.twitter.com/iG0OxTV02Q — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) October 26, 2023

The Arizona manager called upon other personalities such as Stephen A. Smith and Howard Stern to keep Russo on the hook for some punishment, even if it was a public act and not an official retirement.

“I ain’t gonna forgive you until you do something unbelievable,” Lovullo added. “Maybe show up here and say you’re sorry to the entire team.

The promise seems to be an exaggeration rather than a true action from Russo.

The Diamondbacks and Rangers start the Fall Classic with Game 1 on Friday with first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. ET. from Globe Life Park.