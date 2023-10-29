Heat Share Feelings About New-Look, ‘Different’ Celtics Roster

The Boston Celtics didn’t return with the same roster that failed to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals, but that didn’t make their redemption shot with the Miami Heat any less thrilling on Friday night.

With Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams and others gone, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday adopted Boston’s ongoing rivalry with Miami — and performed. Boston’s refined roster delivered, defeating the Heat during a much-anticipated season opener at TD Garden, giving Miami a glimpse of what’s to come amid its campaign as defending conference champions.

“They’re different,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters postgame, per Bally Sports video. “Like I mentioned it pregame, we’ve been at this with them for four years since the bubble (in 2020). It really has been a privilege to face them in the playoffs so many times. But both teams have changed. That’s the way this league goes, that’s the way life goes.”

Different is certainly suitable.

In Boston’s offseason efforts and refusal to be content with continuously coming up short, the additions of Porzingis and Holiday add the luxury of having four proven All-Stars in the starting lineup. Porzingis, unlike anyone that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have ever played alongside, can guard the rim at an elite level and score from anywhere on the floor.

Holiday, another upgrade, broke out after a relatively slow debut in New York against the Knicks (nine points). The 33-year-old recorded the only double-double of the night, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, plus added a block to tally four with Derrick White — establishing a first-class defensive front court.

“I thought we liked our fight,” Tyler Herro, who led Miami in scoring with 28 points, explained, per Bally Sports video. “Obviously there’s no moral victories in this, but Game 2 I think there’s a lot to take away from this.”

The Heat did maintain their core in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Herro. But on the other hand, pulled zero noteworthy triggers in the offseason and instead became the butt of the joke after watching the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rightfully so, that prompted some online flag toward the Heat’s front office as the organization watched key depth pieces Max Strus and Gabe Vincent sign elsewhere. Yet, if Miami’s first matchup with the Celtics was any indicator, the Heat — once again — will be far from a pushover this season.

Therefore, the Celtics — or any team for that matter — shouldn’t take them lightly.