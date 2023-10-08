The Patriots suffered their worst home loss since 1970 when the New Orleans Saints marched into Gillette Stadium and rolled over New England 34-0 on Sunday afternoon.

New England managed a measly 156 total yards in the second embarrassing loss in as many games and turned the ball over three times in its 14 drives.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry offered an honest assessment of why the team is 1-4 this season.

“Just not good enough,” Henry told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “I can talk about our side of the ball. We have three turnovers again, one of them’s a score; two of them are basically scores putting them in the red zone. Can’t play like that just not good enough. Not good enough at all.”

Story continues below advertisement

The offense was held to just eight first downs in the game, three of which were gifts from the Saints on penalties. So where does the team go from here?

“Just go back to work. That’s what it’s all about. Just not good enough at any level,” he said. “It’s not how we want to play football. It’s not how we want to do things. We just got to get better and I don’t know if I have all the answers for you right now, to be honest with you, but we have to find those answers very, very fast.”

The Patriots have been outscored 124-62 on the season, including 72-3 in the last two games. Henry didn’t lay blame on any one player or coach for the offensive failures and even pointed the finger at himself.

“I think personally for me, be the best leader, best player. I need to be better for the team and I’m kind of looking at myself in the mirror,” Henry said. “… I don’t know, different work or whatever it is, but obviously something needs to be different and we got to do things a little differently and that starts on our side of the ball. We’ve got to do a lot more and be more successful.”