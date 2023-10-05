The Boston Celtics enter the new NBA season with a refreshed roster in the starting additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Joining Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the improved starters have the chance to run circles around opponents this season.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla joined JJ Redick on ‘The Old Man and The Three” to discuss the shift his team can take after a heavy reliance on three-point success a year ago.

“This year, that might not make sense for our team,” Mazzulla said. “With the addition of Porzingis, we have a chance to play small. We have the chance to play double big. The matchups are going to be completely different this year than they were last year. You start with the framework of what makes the most sense. There are going to be natural mismatches on the court now when Porzingis is out there when X-5 isn’t on him. Now it’s about recognizing what type of shots are we going to get with the mismatches we create with our players that we have now.”

With these improvements, Boston had the chance to be multi-dimensional to create these mismatches.

The new Celtics get their first chance to play meaningful games together when they visit the New York Knicks to open the regular season on Oct. 25.