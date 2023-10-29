Football fans and media members were quick to think Jalen Ramsey fooled Mac Jones when the Miami Dolphins cornerback intercepted the New England Patriots quarterback late in the first half. Jones, however, said that wasn’t the case.

“Yeah, I knew the coverage, I knew everything,” Jones told reporters after New England’s 31-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

“I just made a bad throw really late. I didn’t really drive it. That’s what happens on that play, the guy either takes it and it’s a touchdown or the guy falls off and nothing happened.”

Regardless of whether Jones was fooled by Ramsey’s drop in coverage — Ramsey initially followed DeVante Parker before jumping the throw intended for Kendrick Bourne — or the third-year quarterback made a bad throw, it served as a key moment in the game.

The Patriots covered 52 yards on their previous eight plays and were sniffing a game-tying touchdown or deficit-cutting field goal. Jones and company faced a first-and-10 from the Miami 23-yard line coming out of the two-minute warning.

Instead, Jones’ interception gave Miami the ball at New England’s 40-yard line with 1:48 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins capped an eight-play drive with a field goal and took a 17-7 advantage into the intermission.

Ramsey, who made his Dolphins debut after he missed the first seven weeks with a knee injury, finished with one interception and locked down his side of the field.

“Yeah, he looked good,” Jones said. “That’s what he does. He’s a good player. Obviously, his first game back and was very productive. You could tell that they called the defense that way.”

Jones and the Patriots were swept by the Dolphins this season. They’re now 2-6 on the campaign ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders.