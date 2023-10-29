After taking a step forward in last week’s win, the New England Patriots took another step back on offense in a 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Particularly, Miami’s defense led by the team debut of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey disrupted Mac Jones’ production for New England, who finished the day 19-for-29 through the air for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Specifically, Ramsey truly changed the complexion of Jones’ approach. The All-Pro cornerback covered the left side of the field from the quarterback’s perception. On throws to that side, Jones was just 4-for-7 with five passing yards and an interception that Ramsey broke off of coverage to play the ball.

Mac Jones was 4 of 7 for 5 yards and an interception targeting the left side of the field, and 15 of 21 for 156 yards & 2 TDs targeting the middle and right thirds.



Jalen Ramsey played at right cornerback on 100% of his 47 defensive snaps in his season debut.#NEvsMIA | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/aBLKXEhS52 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 29, 2023

For reference, Jones went 15-for-21 with the pair of touchdowns to the middle and right sides of the field, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Story continues below advertisement

In reviewing his performance, the New England quarterback highlighted Ramsey’s impact against the Patriots.

“Yeah, he looked good,” Jones told reporters in Miami, per a team-provided transcript. “I mean, he fell off on the one play and made a play. That’s what he does. He’s a good player. Obviously, his first game back and very productive. You could tell that they called their defense that way.”

The Dolphins moved to 6-2 while the Patriots fell to 2-6.