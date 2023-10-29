After taking a step forward in last week’s win, the New England Patriots took another step back on offense in a 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Particularly, Miami’s defense led by the team debut of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey disrupted Mac Jones’ production for New England, who finished the day 19-for-29 through the air for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Specifically, Ramsey truly changed the complexion of Jones’ approach. The All-Pro cornerback covered the left side of the field from the quarterback’s perception. On throws to that side, Jones was just 4-for-7 with five passing yards and an interception that Ramsey broke off of coverage to play the ball.
For reference, Jones went 15-for-21 with the pair of touchdowns to the middle and right sides of the field, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
In reviewing his performance, the New England quarterback highlighted Ramsey’s impact against the Patriots.
“Yeah, he looked good,” Jones told reporters in Miami, per a team-provided transcript. “I mean, he fell off on the one play and made a play. That’s what he does. He’s a good player. Obviously, his first game back and very productive. You could tell that they called their defense that way.”
The Dolphins moved to 6-2 while the Patriots fell to 2-6.
