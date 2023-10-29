After taking a step forward in last week’s win, the New England Patriots took another step back on offense in a 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Particularly, Miami’s defense led by the team debut of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey disrupted Mac Jones’ production for New England, who finished the day 19-for-29 through the air for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Specifically, Ramsey truly changed the complexion of Jones’ approach. The All-Pro cornerback covered the left side of the field from the quarterback’s perception. On throws to that side, Jones was just 4-for-7 with five passing yards and an interception that Ramsey broke off of coverage to play the ball.

For reference, Jones went 15-for-21 with the pair of touchdowns to the middle and right sides of the field, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Story continues below advertisement

In reviewing his performance, the New England quarterback highlighted Ramsey’s impact against the Patriots.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

“Yeah, he looked good,” Jones told reporters in Miami, per a team-provided transcript. “I mean, he fell off on the one play and made a play. That’s what he does. He’s a good player. Obviously, his first game back and very productive. You could tell that they called their defense that way.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/29, 8:23pm
New England Patriots
NE
+293
Sun 10/29, 1:00 PM
MIA -7.5 O/U 47
Matchup Stats
17
Final
nfl Odds
31
Miami Dolphins
MIA
-375

The Dolphins moved to 6-2 while the Patriots fell to 2-6.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins React After Season Sweep Vs. Patriots

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images