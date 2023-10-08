FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyrann Mathieu talked with New Orleans Saints teammates before their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots and reflected on his individual highlights at Gillette Stadium.

Those continued against Bill Belichick’s team Sunday as Mathieu and the Saints earned a 34-0 victory. It marked the largest home shutout in Patriots history.

The safety known as Honey Badger had the Saints buzzing early. He intercepted Mac Jones’ fourth pass attempt of the game and took it to the end zone for a pick-six. It gave the Saints a 7-0 lead after their offense covered just 20 yards on its initial 11 plays.

“I just saw the ball in the air,” Mathieu said after the game. “I think the D-line was hunting. Any time you see a ball up in the air and no one around, you just try to get under it and secure the catch.”

The 27-yard interception return marked the second time Mathieu intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown at Gillette. The first time came during Week 4 of the 2020 season when Mathieu was then a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. It helped Kansas City to a 26-10 victory.

Mathieu now has three interceptions in five career games against the Patriots.

“We talked about that before the game. It seems like every time I come up here I get a pick,” Mathieu said. “It’s kind of like the same type of pick, right? Usually a tipped ball that falls into my lap.

“These are places, games, that you’ll remember forever,” Mathieu continued. “Playing against the franchise that won six Super Bowls, it always makes you motivated for the challenge. And they got great fans, too. So a combination of all of that, you don’t need no creatine or energy drink or something.”

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the intended receiver on Jones’ attempt. It was arguably Jones’ worst decision on a game there were, again, plenty of them. He was pulled in the fourth quarter with Bailey Zappe sent on to replace him.

The Saints allowed merely 156 yards of offense while the Patriots turned the ball over three times.

“It feels better when you win,” Mathieu said from the opposing podium. “You can make those kind of plays earlier in the game and it doesn’t necessarily help the team win. So it feels better to win.”

Matheiu also has experience doing just that against Belichick and the Patriots. He’s won three of his five career games against New England.