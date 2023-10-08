FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans might not like it, but it sounds like Mac Jones will remain the starting quarterback for another week.

Jones was bad again Sunday, following up last week’s career-worst game with a 110-yard, three-turnover dud in a 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old quarterback was pulled for Bailey Zappe midway through the second half for the second week in a row.

However, as has been the case in many of Jones’ poor games, you could argue he mostly was a victim of poor circumstances. New England once again couldn’t block anything, and its receivers couldn’t gain any separation. Jones didn’t play well, but he alone isn’t to blame for the 10th shutout loss in franchise history.

After the game, Bill Belichick again said score, not performance, was the reason for Jones’ benching. He also indicated Jones will start next Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a full transcript:

Question: What went into the decision to sit down Mac?

Belichick: “It was 31-nothing at the end of the third quarter.

Question: Does he stay your quarterback going forward?

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick: “Yeah, there was a lot of problems. It certainly wasn’t all on him.”

Obviously, it’s hard to tell exactly what Belichick meant with his second answer. But the tone of his voice suggested he isn’t seriously entertaining sitting Jones. That’s just our interpretation, though.

Zappe also played poorly Sunday, completing three of nine passes for just 22 yards. He hasn’t looked good at all since the start of training camp.

Still, the Patriots reportedly gave him an increase in meaningful practice reps ahead of Sunday’s game. Perhaps that will happen again next Wednesday when they get back on the practice field.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Jones and his job status will be a subject of much debate across New England. What else is new?