The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the biggest disappointment in the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Trailing in the National League Division Series 2-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks after leading the NL West with a 100-win season, the Dodgers have reached panic mode. Los Angeles has two options: Watch its season reach an end or go on a heroic three-game winning streak in order to seize some much-needed momentum heading into the NL Championship Series.

The problem? Los Angeles can’t put the bat on the ball, getting outscored 15-4 in Games 1 and 2 against Arizona. This prompted Dodgers star and NL MVP candidate Mookie Betts to own his share of the blame after Game 2.

“We had a couple of opportunities and we just didn’t cash in,” Betts said Monday night, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “For me and Freddie (Freeman), that’s kind of our role and we’re not doing it. I take ownership in that. We just have to figure out a way, man. There are no excuses.”

The ice-cold offensive slump is both abrupt and untimely for LA.

Betts, who batted .307 in the regular season and .455 in August, has been a liability at the plate, going a combined 1-for-13 with fellow Dodgers star Freeman. That’s left Los Angeles clamoring for any source of run production, going just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, leaving the team desperate for a season-saving win in Game 3.

It’ll be up to Betts and the rest of the crew to muster up that must-need rally in order to prevent an early exit and squander Los Angeles’ chances at the World Series.