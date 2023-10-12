NFL Insiders Discuss How Patriots Can Reset With Mac Jones

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an impact offensive season to reset the path of the year after a 1-4 start.

The Patriots offense has not scored a touchdown since Week 3 against the New York Jets as the group struggles to make adjustments after two blowout losses.

On the latest episode of NBC’s “Pro Football Talk”, insiders Mike Florio and Chris Simms noted that despite a need for improvement, Mac Jones is still New England’s best option at quarterback.

“There is no better option than the guys that’s been the starting quarterback in back-to-back losses,” Florio added. “He’s the starting quarterback. He’s the guy that makes the offense go. The offense is not going.”

Story continues below advertisement

As has been the longstanding defense of the third-year Patriots quarterback, talent discrepancies in personnel as well as the occasional coaching disasters have limited the potential of the group. This season, however, Jones has cost the offense with a league-high six turnovers.

“There’s not a lot of weaponry around him to make him look good or make anything look easy for that offense at all,” Simms said. “Nothing is a recipe for success with Mac Jones. Let alone, he’s not helping himself with some dumb turnovers. He’s trying to force things.”

Over in-house alternatives in Bailey Zappe and Will Grier, Jones continues on as the Patriots look to restore order.

New England visits the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.