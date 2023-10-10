The Baltimore Orioles have their back against the wall on Tuesday night.

Entering Game 3 of their American League Division Series matchup with the Texas Rangers, the Orioles failed to capitalize on home-field advantage. They dropped the first two at Camden Yards to give the Rangers a 2-0 series lead over to Texas with just a win shy of ending Baltimore’s elite run.

That means one thing: It’s do-or-die time for the O’s. Desperation mode for the AL East’s top dog at Globe Life Field.

So… do the Orioles have enough fight to live to play at least one more game?

Baltimore will pitch right-hander Dean Kremer to face Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who’s fresh off an AL Wild Card victory pitching performance against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how you can watch Rangers-Orioles Game 3:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX