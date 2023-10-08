FOXBORO, Mass. — Things were so bad for the Patriots during the first half against the New Orleans Saints that New England fans even took head coach Bill Belichick to the woodshed for one perhaps overlooked personnel move.

Patriots fans wish Nick Folk was still in Foxboro.

we got rid of nick folk for this guy — ʝƈ ʝąƈƙʂơŋ ʄąŋ (@NEPFan_) October 8, 2023

Patriots miss Nick Folk — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) October 8, 2023

remember when we had a guaranteed 3 with nick folk every time — emma lawlz ♡ (@emmalawlor3) October 8, 2023

Can we bring Nick Folk back now. pic.twitter.com/SToN9Aexjr — Matt (@Constantinoplis) October 8, 2023

The social media firestorm occurred right after Patriots rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. New England covered 49 yards on the previous six plays, including a 24-yard completion to Demario Douglas and the ensuing 15-yard penalty that came after it.

For the Patriots to not score any points in that spot summed up just how horrible a start it was. The Saints, who already scored on a pick-six by Mac Jones, benefitted from good field position and covered 62 yards on the next eight plays to take a 14-0 advantage.

Folk made his first two attempts during the Tennessee Titans’ Week 5 game to move to 12-for-12 this season. The Patriots received a seventh-round pick in return and now have a kicker who has converted 50% of his field goals (4-for-8).

Things are going from bad to worse for Belichick’s roster, and Patriots fans are providing the kicker.