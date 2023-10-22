The Bruins play the Anaheim Ducks in the second half of a back-to-back set, and the Sunday matchup also marks the return of “Predict the Game.”

Boston fans can test their skills during NESN’s broadcast of the matchup to play for the opportunity to win a signed Brad Marchand jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks Predict the Game CTA

NESN’s Bruins-Ducks broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

Story continues below advertisement

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Honda Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the game’s conclusion. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Ducks and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/22, 8:44am
Boston Bruins
BOS
-247
Sun 10/22, 8:30 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Anaheim Ducks
ANA
+201

Catch the Bruins continue their road trip while you compete to win a signed jersey from the 27th captain in franchise history.

     What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023. 

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins:

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Ducks To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via /NESN