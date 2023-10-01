Red Sox Wrap: Boston Wins Season Finale Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox completed their 2023 MLB campaign with a 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Red Sox finished the season 78-84 while the Orioles fell to 101-61 overall.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tanner Houck was the pitcher Boston needed in its season finale.

Facing the American League East champion Orioles, Houck pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and walked three. He threw 60.9% of his pitches for strikes (53-of-87 pitches) while striking out six of the 22 batters he faced in the contest.

The Red Sox recorded six runs on five hits against the Orioles.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Enmanuel Valdez recorded a multi-hit game for Boston finishing 2-for-3 from the dish. The second baseman also walked and struck out once, slashing .266/.311/.453 on the season.

— Trevor Story finished his shortened season 1-for-4 from the plate with an RBI and three strikeouts. His defense was on display when he threw out the speedy Gunnar Henderson in the third inning.

— Rafael Devers recorded his 100th RBI of the season when he knocked in Valdez in the third inning. He finished the season slashing .271/.351/.500 with 33 home runs and 34 doubles.

WAGER WATCH

ON DECK AT NESN

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy and manager Alex Cora will hold the club’s end-of-season press conference at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Fenway Park. You can watch the press conference on NESN.