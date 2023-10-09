FOXBORO, Mass. — New Orleans Saints star defender Cameron Jordan proved well-deserving of the praise New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered last week.

“Jordan is one of the players I have the most respect for in the league,” Belichick said of the veteran defensive tackle while he and the Patriots prepared for the Saints in Week 5.

Jordan said he did not hear about Belichick’s praises at the time, but was grateful to for the sentiments.

“I appreciate that,” Jordan said after New Orleans handed New England a 34-0 beatdown at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. “… And Bill Belichick, who you know is one of the most phenomenal coaches you’re ever going to see, a legendary Hall of Fame coach. So if he said anything positive about me, great, I have to go earn it.”

Jordan recovered a Patriots fumble on the third offensive snap of the second half. It was one of three turnovers by the Patriots as Mac Jones also threw a pick-six for a second consecutive game.

The Saints improved to 3-2 on the campaign while the Patriots dropped to 1-4 for the first time since 2000.