Longtime Patriots safety and current NFL analyst Devin McCourty floated the Buffalo Bills as a potential landing spot for Bill Belichick should Belichick depart New England this offseason. McCourty wasn’t the only one to question it either. However, that would only work if Bills head coach Sean McDermott was fired in Buffalo.

And that’s unlikely to happen, Bills reporter Tim Graham wrote for The Athletic on Thursday.

Graham spoke with four sources. Two of them said there was “zero” chance Bills owner Terry Pegula would fire McDermott while the other two said they would be shocked if that move was made.

“Although additional calamities may befall McDermott over the next month and half and alter the organization’s plans, four sources familiar with Terry Pegula’s thinking tell The Athletic the Bills’ owner has neither the desire nor plans to make a coaching change,” Graham wrote.

Graham reported Pegula still holds McDermott in high regard and doesn’t want to meddle with the strong working relationship of Bills general manager Brandon Beane and McDermott.

Buffalo, which entered the 2023 campaign with Super Bowl aspirations, has disappointed this season. The 6-6 Bills currently are outside the playoff picture after having lost four of their last six games, including one to Belichick’s lowly Patriots.

New England’s season has caused many to believe Belichick and the Patriots could part ways this offseason. The Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers are among the teams included in speculation for Belichick. There are plenty of suitors.

Just don’t expect it to be the Bills.