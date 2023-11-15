Bruins Goalies Received Warning From Trainers About Victory Hug

The Bruins’ goalie hug is beloved by Boston and the club’s fans. After all, an embrace between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman indicates a win for the Black and Gold.

However, there was at least one time when team personnel weren’t crazy about the victory ritual.

During a recent episode on the “What Chaos!” show, Ullmark recalled being somewhat scolded by the Bruins medical staff for bringing too much energy into a hug.

“I have not gotten a warning yet from the medical staff, but Sway has about his hugs,” the reigning Vezina Trophy winner told hosts D.J. Bean and Pete Blackburn. “It was when I scored. I understand them as well. There’s a sick picture of us jump-hugging in Buffalo — back-to-back shutsies. And then, all of a sudden, I came in hot. We got a solid 15 inches. They asked us to not jump basically.”

There have been plenty of hugging opportunities for Swayman and Ullmark so far this season, and fortunately for the B’s, the netminders were able to pull them off without issue. Of Boston’s 15 games entering Wednesday, only three didn’t see Boston’s tandem wrap their arms around each other.

One of those missed chances was last Saturday in Montreal, but the Bruins will have a chance to avenge that loss this Saturday when they host the Canadiens.