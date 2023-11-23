Bruins Wrap: Boston Pounces Panthers To End Road Trip On High Note

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

With the win, the B’s improved to 14-1-3 on the season, while the Cats fell to 12-5-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Panthers came out determined to set the tone of the game by outshooting the Bruins by eight before Boston registered its first shot on goal. Along with putting Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark under fire with 15 first-period shots, the Panthers took every opportunity to finish each and every body check.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the Panthers controlled the pace, the Bruins fought their way back and opened the scoring with Charlie Coyle’s backhand at 18:35 of the opening frame.

The Bruins leveled the ice by putting the puck past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in the middle frame for the 3-1 lead. John Beecher notched his second goal in as many games to put the B’s ahead 2-1, followed by Jake DeBrusk collecting his own rebound and jamming it past Bobrovsky for his second goal of the season.

The Bruins shut down the Panthers in the third period not allowing Florida to get anything going in the offensive zone, sealing the 3-1 victory to split the two-game road trip.

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID. Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Ullmark was outstanding between the pipes for the Bruins stopping 27 of 28 shots he faced in the contest. The lone goal by the Panthers was a double deflection that got passed the Boston netminder in the second period.

— Beecher scored his third goal of the season, his second in as many games, to give Boston the 2-1 lead in the middle frame.

From the Beech to the bank 🏝️ 🏦 pic.twitter.com/eXGHXmwL5B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2023

— Coyle opened the scoring in the game giving the Bruins the 1-0 lead in the first period while the two clubs skated 4-on-4.

Story continues below advertisement

That was slick, CC 👌 pic.twitter.com/NQZtebeIvA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2023

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds at +2200 that Coyle would light the lamp to open the scoring in the game. The Bruins center cleared those odds with his seventh goal of the season in the first period, netting a $2,300 payout for $100 bettors.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Bruins return home following their brief two-game road trip for a Black Friday matinee with the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.