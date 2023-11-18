Celtics Wrap: Boston Prevails In Fourth-Quarter Battle Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors, 108-103, at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 11-2 while the Raptors dropped to 5-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston underwent an outright thriller in Toronto, exchanging baskets until the final buzzer.

The much less talented Raptors leaned on its strength of fourth-quarter grit to push the Celtics to their limit. Dennis Schröder and Pascal Siakim didn’t back down, combing to score 46 points as Toronto’s lineup leaders and give Boston a run for its money.

With Celtics star Jayson Tatum struggling, going 1-for-6 from the field and scoreless from beyond the arc in the final frame, Boston needed a clutch boost, which came at the picture-perfect moment to deflate all of Toronto’s crunch time momentum.

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE LEAD#DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/pci23rKFA6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 18, 2023

Derrick White delivered the biggest basket of the night, draining a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.8 seconds left in the game, giving the Celtics a much-needed 106-103 lead.

Boston’s defense followed that up by pressuring Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and forcing a low-quality game-tying heave to keep the Raptors off the scoreboard.

The C’s also improved to a perfect 2-0 in Group C play.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown led Boston with an efficient 23-point performance. The 27-year-old shot 9-of-14 from the field with three rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.

— Schröder, a former Celtics guard, matched Brown’s 23 points, shooting 9-of-19 from the field while knocking down five outside shots with seven rebounds and six assists.

— White scored 13 points and sent Toronto back to the loss column with his timely game-securing basket.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics will return to normal regular season play on Sunday, off to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Sunday. Tip-off from FedExForum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.