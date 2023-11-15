The New York Knicks lost their second of two matchups thus far against the Boston Celtics, falling to an even 5-5 in the still-early 2023-24 season.

Albeit yet another battle with Boston for the most part, New York still isn’t a complete enough team to outlast enough games against the league’s best, keeping the Knicks at a modest position in the Eastern Conference. Whether or not that changes is yet to be proven, however, former Knicks general manager Scott Perry is of the belief that New York isn’t far off.

“I really think they’re just one player away,” Perry said Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” “I think they’re one player away, a player that can come in and doesn’t have to be a superstar player either. A player who can create some offense off the dribble to take some of the pressure of Jalen Brunson trying to do that as well or Julius Randle having to do it or RJ Barrett.”

Since joining the Knicks in 2019, Randle’s become the No. 1 in New York, but that’s not enough. The front office splurged a bit in signing Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal to make up for the false hope of tanking for Zion Williamson in 2019. But again, even pairing those two still hasn’t been enough to get New York over the hump.

Story continues below advertisement

Brunson is a crafty guard who can score from anywhere on the floor, but Randle becomes ineffective through stretches in which the defense tires him out, causing the two-time All-Star to rely too much on a decent 3-point shot.

“I believe in the collective,” Perry added. “And I think the Knicks have something in terms of depth. So you add one more player to that mix. You don’t have to go the typical three-superstar (route) to get it done.”

There is a sliver of potential in New York’s front court. The Knicks, so far, have averaged 47.7 rebounds per game, ranking fourth among all teams in the NBA. Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, New York also ranks dead-last in terms of field goal percentage (42.8%).

One piece away? That might be a stretch.