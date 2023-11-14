Five Players You Forgot Wore Spoked-B For Bruins

For the past 100 years, there have been thousands of players that have laced up the skates and donned the Spoked-B for the Boston Bruins.

For every player you will never forget like the greats Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Phil Esposito and Patrice Bergeron, or even the ones that weren’t here long but were still memorable like Tyler Seguin, Mark Recchi, Tomas Kaberle and Matt Belesky, there are players that most will say, “Oh, yeah, I forgot they played for the Bruins.”

Here are five players you probably forgot suited up for the Black and Gold at some point during their career.

Dmitri Khristich, Right Wing 1997-199

Dmitri Khristich played 161 games across two seasons for the Bruins where he lit the lamp 58 times and added 79 assists for 137 points. He was a two-time All-Star as a member of the Bruins in 1997 and 1999. In the two seasons Kkristich played for the Bruins, he trailed only Jason Allison in scoring for Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Knuble, Right Wing 1999-2004

If you were a fan of the Bruins before the 2004-05 lockout then you will undoubtedly remember Mike Knuble playing for Boston. He appeared in 307 games where he amassed 145 points. After posting moderate numbers in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons, Knuble found himself on a line with Joe Thornton and Glenn Murrywhere he potted 30 goals and 29 assists in 75 games. His 59 points put him behind only his linemates for the season points leaders.

Brad Stuart, Defenseman 2005-2007

Brad Stuart was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Bruins captain Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Stuart and forwards Marco Sturm and Wayne Primeau. Stuart vocalized his displeasure of playing in the Eastern Conference and ended up playing just 103 games for the Bruins where he amassed 17 goals and 31 assists. After failing to get Stuart signed to a contract extension, then Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli dealt the defenseman to the Calgary Flames for Andrew Ference and Chuck Kobasew.

Rob DiMaio, Right Wing 1996-2000

Rob DiMaio came to the Bruins in 1996 via a trade with the Sharks for Boston’s 1997 fifth round draft pick. The right win recorded 97 points over the course of 272 games for the Bruins, recording career highs in goals (13) and points (28) in his first season wearning the Spoked-B. DiMaio was traded to the New York Rangers in exchange for Knuble at the 2000 NHL trade deadline.

Bryan Berard, Defenseman 2002-2003

Bryan Berard signed a one-year contract with the Bruins for the 2002-03 season after a miraculous comeback from a severe eye injury he suffered at the tail end of the 1999-2000 season as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 80 games for the Bruins, Berard lit the lamp 10 times and added 28 helpers for 38 points which was tops for all defensemen on the team.

Story continues below advertisement

With thousands of players to remember that wore the Spoked-B, those five stood out as players that made a difference one way or another in Boston but there are others that could have made the list like Brian Leetch, Bill Ranford and Ken Belanger.