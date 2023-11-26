Boston Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk made his way back on the ice after sitting out for Friday’s game due to load management.

van Riemsdyk came back swinging Saturday afternoon with two assists in the Bruins’ 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins left winger has 15 points over 19 games played this season.

