Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Cavaliers To Take 3-1 Series Lead

The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-102, in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal round at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night.

Boston takes a strong 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Contrary to popular belief, Donovan Mitchell’s untimely injury (left calf strain) didn’t cause the Cavaliers to cough up a walk-in-the-park opportunity for the Celtics in Game 4.

Cleveland performed its best in this series, receiving an all-around strong level of contributions from the starting lineup. Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert slid into head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s starting lineup and delivered, scoring 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting while playing alongside Cleveland’s shorthanded and undersized game-opening rotation.

The Cavaliers didn’t have Mitchell’s nearly guaranteed 30-plus-points, but not having the five-time All-Star did force Cleveland to adapt to its circumstances. This worked for over three quarters of regulation as Boston barely managed to edge out Cleveland and escape — though it was ugly.

Boston played like a team unaware of its spoiled circumstances, failing to put away an already less-talented Cavaliers team in the fourth quarter without an unnecessary struggling finish. Cleveland recognized zero killer instinct within the Celtics and kept Game 4 competitive until the end, even though it wasn’t enough to prevent Boston from taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with a game-high 33 points with 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Tatum shot 11-of-25 from the field, but most importantly helped keep a disastrous collapse from coming to life.

— Cleveland guard Darius Garland played leader for the Cavaliers, finishing with 30 points, seven assists, and two steals.

— Jaylen Brown scored 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Celtics and Cavaliers will meet again for Game 5 in Boston, as Cleveland’s season is officially on the line. Tip-off from TD Garden on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.