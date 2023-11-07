Mac Jones Recognizes Results-Driven Image Of Patriots’ Season

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots failed again to earn a win in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The loss dropped New England to 2-7 in a disastrous season. In a season of building adversity without much success to build on, quarterback Mac Jones flipped the state of the team into a chance to grow.

“It’s a learning experience for everybody,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “(I) haven’t been here before and a lot of guys haven’t. At the same time, you’ve got to realize that you’re playing a game that you love. You gotta go out and compete and find ways to win, regardless of your circumstance. There’s no excuses.”

Jones consistently discusses getting better in practice and preparation. Even with struggles before, the third-year passer recognized just how hard this year has been to prepare without tangible positives.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard, right? That’s kind of what we’re here for,” Jones added. “I think it’s hard. It’s easy when you’re winning and everything is great and everything is going your way, right? When it’s hard, what are you going to do. For me, I just know that I have to keep fighting. I know a lot of guys on our team will do the same thing.”

Despite having the worst record in the AFC with a team that could finish at the bottom of the league, Jones believes that the standings may overshadow some areas of improvement around the team.

“The record wouldn’t say so, but that’s really what you get judged on,” Jones explained. “It’s the performance business. For us, it’s a lot of things. You want to have better games. You want to stack games. You want to stack days.”

Jones and the Patriots look for an international spark when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10.