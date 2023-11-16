Draymond Green once again blew a gasket, prompting the NBA to rightfully step up and discipline the immature 33-year-old.

During a first-quarter skirmish between the Warriors and Timberwolves, Green crossed the line. Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels went head-to-head, sparking a bench-clearing altercation. And when 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert got involved to settle the tensions, Green put him in a violent chokehold, once again proving an already negative reputation.

Less than 24 hours later, the NBA issued fines to everyone involved but reserved the most harsh disciplinary consequences for Green — a five-game suspension, resulting in a $769,970 loss, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games, source tells ESPN. Significant hit for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QlexGdXNUd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

Last season, Green sucker-punched then-teammate Jordan Poole during a practice disagreement and since then, the proof has been in the pudding. The greater issue with Green’s filthy antics is that Golden State fails to correct the out-of-control bully himself when the opportunity presents itself.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played bad father and protected Green postgame, playing into Golden State’s ongoing inability to hold the NBA’s biggest brat accountable.

“If you watch the replay, Rudy had his hands on Klay’s neck and that’s why Draymond went after Rudy,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday night, per NBC Sports video. “I saw one replay right after it happened. Guys on the back of the bench were telling us that Rudy had Klay and that’s why Draymond went at Rudy.”

Evidently, Kerr couldn’t save Green from discipline this time, despite the organization’s presumed fear of calling him out on his tomfoolery.