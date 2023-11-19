Pair Of Patriots Fined Following Ugly Week 10 Loss Against Colts

The New England Patriots fell for a third consecutive time during their Week 10 battle in Germany with the Indianapolis Colts and returned to the United States with a duo of fines.

Ahead of New England’s bye week, the NFL fined Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai ($10,463) and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. ($8,861) for unnecessary roughness, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Tavai’s head-to-head hit on Colts wideout Isaiah McKenzie in the third quarter earned a flag on the play.

You can watch both plays here, courtesy of Mike Kadlick of WEEI:

Wilson’s fine resulted from a first-quarter tackle attempt on Colts safety Rodney Thomas.

Nevertheless, New England couldn’t be saved from yet another bottom-tier performance raising questions surrounding the organization amid its tank-like season. The Patriots tallied just six points and got outperformed in a contest of subpar football.

New England, now 2-8 at the bottom of the AFC East, will return to action on Nov. 26 to face off against the New York Giants on the road.

Featured image via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images