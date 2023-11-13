The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have hired a former member of the Boston Red Sox scouting department.

Justin Horowitz, who was a member of the Red Sox organization for more than a decade, was tabbed Pittsburgh’s new director of amateur scouting, as first reported Monday by ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel.

Horowitz recently served as Boston’s amateur scouting special assistant under amateur scouting director Devin Pearson. Horowitz started with the Red Sox as an intern in 2012.

Pearson continues to serve in the position for the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

Horowitz has been a critical member of the Red Sox scouting team for years. He tabbed Jarren Duran as a 7th rounder in 2018, and was a significant part of the team’s process with first rounders Marcelo Mayer and Mikey Romero, among others. https://t.co/xwDzMxF0nE — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) November 13, 2023

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier noted Monday that Horowitz was a “critical member” of the Red Sox scouting department in recent years, and played a “significant part” in Boston’s process with 2021 first-rounder Marcelo Mayer and 2022 first-rounder Mikey Romero.