Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Wins Second Career AL Silver Slugger Award

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was commended for the greatest strong suit working in Boston’s favor before the organization embarks on its much-anticipated offseason: offense.

Since being called up to the big leagues in 2017, Devers has blossomed into a homegrown leader in the hitting department. The Red Sox rewarded the left-handed-hitting slugger with a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension, making it known that Devers is indeed Boston’s franchise cornerstone.

The 27-year-old, who wasn’t voted into the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, still put together an elite-level season, although statistically, there were several dips in the final stat line. Devers batted .271 with 33 home runs, 157 total base hits and 100 RBIs in 153 games. That production earned him his second-career American League Silver Slugger award.

These are not career-high numbers, but that only speaks to the standard that Devers set and holds himself to when stepping into the batter’s box.

“Personally, I would say it was just average,” Devers told Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe in an exclusive interview in October. “I know that I have so much more to give and more potential. If you take a look at the numbers, it was just an average season.”

The most notable area for improvement for Devers doesn’t involve the bat, but the glove.

Devers committed a team-leading 19 errors and a career-worst -9 defensive runs saved during a season in which the Red Sox racked up an AL-leading 102 errors.

Now, the Red Sox will look to surround Devers will a revamped supporting cast in Boston’s lineup before Opening Day in 2024.