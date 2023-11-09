Red Sox Earn Three Nominations For All-MLB Team

Despite a poor 2023 season as a team, the Boston Red Sox had a number of individuals stand out with impressive seasons.
As a result, three Red Sox players earned nominations for the All-MLB team for the 2023 campaign. Infielders Rafael Devers and Justin Turner along with reliever Chris Martin represented Boston among the nominees. Each of the three players found a way to shine and impact the season for the Red Sox.
Beginning with Devers, the slugger had massive expectations for his age-26 season after signing the richest extension in franchise history in January. Even while getting off to a “slow” start for his standards, Devers blossomed in the later parts of the season, slashing .271/.351/.500 for a .851 OPS. For the third time in his career, Devers hit at least 30 home runs and drove in at least 100 runs. The Boston third baseman also tied a career-high with 62 walks in 153 games.
After a storied tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner came to Boston with an immediate impact in the lineup and in the clubhouse. The 2020 World Series champion offered a veteran voice for the club all season long. On the field, Turner was arguably Boston’s most consistent hitter, slashing .276/.345/.455 for a .800 OPS. The infielder also clubbed 23 home runs with a career-high 96 RBIs with several clutch hits for the Red Sox.
Story continues below advertisement
On the mound, Martin may just have been the best reliever in baseball. The right-hander is defying Father Time and finding ways to get better with age. The 37-year-old posted a remarkable 1.05 ERA in 55 appearances, going most of the summer without allowing a run in a dominant stretch as Boston’s premier setup man. Martin struck out 46 batters with just eight walks in 55 1/3 innings of work. The Red Sox should have a top bullpen again in 2024 with Martin playing a major role.
Devers and Martin will be staples for the Red Sox in 2024 while Turner’s future is unclear as he enters free agency after declining his option.
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images