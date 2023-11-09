Red Sox Earn Three Nominations For All-MLB Team

Despite a poor 2023 season as a team, the Boston Red Sox had a number of individuals stand out with impressive seasons.

As a result, three Red Sox players earned nominations for the All-MLB team for the 2023 campaign. Infielders Rafael Devers and Justin Turner along with reliever Chris Martin represented Boston among the nominees. Each of the three players found a way to shine and impact the season for the Red Sox.

Beginning with Devers, the slugger had massive expectations for his age-26 season after signing the richest extension in franchise history in January. Even while getting off to a “slow” start for his standards, Devers blossomed in the later parts of the season, slashing .271/.351/.500 for a .851 OPS. For the third time in his career, Devers hit at least 30 home runs and drove in at least 100 runs. The Boston third baseman also tied a career-high with 62 walks in 153 games.

After a storied tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner came to Boston with an immediate impact in the lineup and in the clubhouse. The 2020 World Series champion offered a veteran voice for the club all season long. On the field, Turner was arguably Boston’s most consistent hitter, slashing .276/.345/.455 for a .800 OPS. The infielder also clubbed 23 home runs with a career-high 96 RBIs with several clutch hits for the Red Sox.

On the mound, Martin may just have been the best reliever in baseball. The right-hander is defying Father Time and finding ways to get better with age. The 37-year-old posted a remarkable 1.05 ERA in 55 appearances, going most of the summer without allowing a run in a dominant stretch as Boston’s premier setup man. Martin struck out 46 batters with just eight walks in 55 1/3 innings of work. The Red Sox should have a top bullpen again in 2024 with Martin playing a major role.

Devers and Martin will be staples for the Red Sox in 2024 while Turner’s future is unclear as he enters free agency after declining his option.