Wayne Gretzky is one of the best hockey players of all time, if not the best hockey player of all time so imagine yourself trying to give “the Great One” stickhandling tips.

Have you stopped laughing at yourself yet?

You may not have been the one to offer advice to the all-time leading goal scorer and points leader in the NHL — but someone did.

During the first intermission of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes game on Wednesday night, Gretzky told a story of when he took his son to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Gretzky explained that when he tours the Hall of Fame he has to go incognito by wearing a hat and sunglasses so he can move freely through the museum. His young son wanted to participate in an interactive shooting exhibit so naturally, Gretzky obliged.

While his son nailed four out of five of the targets, Gretzky did something he rarely did during his playing days — he missed his target.

“I’m 0-for-1, 0-for-2, 0-for-3,” Gretzky explained on the broadcast. “The young kid that was running the line says, ‘Sir, if you move your hand down the stick a little farther…’ I was so mad at him. I threw my hat off and I told my son, ‘We’re running outta here.'”

Gretzky had a good laugh at the young worker’s expense obviously acknowledging the visit was humorous. By the end of his story, the four-time Stanley Cup champion encouraged everyone to take a trip to the Hall of Fame claiming it’s one of the best there is.

Somewhere in the world, there is a Hall of Famer employee telling the story just a tad bit differently.