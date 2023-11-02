As the Boston Red Sox enter a new era of baseball operations, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is no stranger to the franchise and appreciates the culture of the organization.

The former Boston reliever was introduced to lead the baseball operations department on Thursday at Fenway Park. In recent years, the Red Sox have lacked consistency in team culture, bouncing back and forth between world championships and last-place finishes. Breslow found some buzzwords in reimaging the culture of the Red Sox.

“I think it means a standard of excellence,” Breslow told reporters at Thursday’s press conference. “I talked about the quality and consistency. I think other words that I would throw out as we think about culture and how to build it and what we’re looking to drive here (are) words like accountability. The idea that we’re going to push each other to be better tomorrow then we are today.”

Ultimately, as Breslow analyzed, winning must be at the center of every conversation, mission and project for the Red Sox moving forward to get Boston back to glory.

Story continues below advertisement

“Also, this uncompromising, unwavering commitment to winning,” Breslow explained. “The good teams that I’ve been on as a player, the good teams that I’ve seen from the front office. They all possess this quality of a group of people obsessing over winning. It’s the topic of conversation in everything that they do.”

With a former Boston champion at the helm, Breslow looks ready to reinstate a winning tradition with the Red Sox.