BOSTON — Red Sox president Sam Kennedy used the word “intense” to describe the seven-week process that culminated in the hiring of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

During that process, Breslow, who was introduced Thursday at Fenway Park, stood out among the rest. Breslow officially was hired on Oct. 25.

Kennedy highlighted the three primary reasons Breslow emerged as the “ideal choice” to lead the organization’s baseball operations department.

“No. 1, was his unmatched clarity of vision for the department, and especially his plans that he articulated for player acquisition, player development and ultimately player performance at every level of the organization,” Kennedy said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Second, was his baseball intelligence. You may have noticed that’s been widely reported on. Craig is a problem-solver of the highest order. He literally turned himself into a big leaguer and turned himself into a front-office executive using innovative and nontraditional methods.

“Finally, what stood out to us was his incredible experience as a major league baseball player,” Kennedy continued. “He played for seven major league teams, over a span of 13 years, and most importantly to us, he played right here in Boston at Fenway Park. Craig knows firsthand what it takes and what it means to win here. And ultimately, he knows what our fans expect and what they deserve.”

Breslow was a member of the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox. He spent his post-playing days with the Chicago Cubs front office.

Breslow pointed to the talent in the Red Sox front office, as well as his previous experience with the Cubs where he established a relationship with now mentor Theo Epstein, as reasons he believes he will succeed in Boston.