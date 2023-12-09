FOXBORO, Mass. — Army and Navy didn’t disappoint in their debut at Gillette Stadium, as the Black Knights took home a 17-11 victory in the 124th edition of America’s Game on Saturday night.

Army took sole possession of the Commander In Chief’s Trophy with their second consecutive win over Navy. The Middies, however, still own a 62-55-7 edge in the all-time series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It wouldn’t be Army-Navy without drama!

In a game where the Black Knights looked like they were going to run away with it, the Midshipmen showed enough fight to turn it into an instant classic.

The final three seconds are all we need to talk about, though, as they perfectly encapsulated how insane this finish was. Navy, down by eight points, had one crack to push the ball into the end zone from Army’s three-yard line. In a battle of the gridiron, the Black Knights’ last line of defense was enough to bring them home the Commander In Chief’s Trophy.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Daily did it all for Army, completing seven of 14 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, while adding 85 yards on 26 carries.

— Max DiDomenico stalled Navy’s most promising drive with a red-zone interception.

— Kanye Udoh was Daily’s running mate in the Army backfield, putting up 88 yards on the ground on 13 carries.