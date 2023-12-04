When the Patriots released Bailey Zappe during final roster cuts this past summer, the second-year quarterback garnered interest from multiple other teams.

Yet Zappe chose to stick around. He initially re-signed to the Patriots’ practice squad, then was promoted back to the 53-man roster a week later after the Matt Corral experiment went sideways.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick relieved Mac Jones four times in the ensuing months before finally getting his first start of the season in Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

Speaking Monday on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand,” Zappe confirmed that other clubs reached out to him after his Patriots release and revealed, for the first time publicly, why he decided to stay.

“I felt like for me, my best opportunity was to learn from Coach (Bill) Belichick, learn from Coach (Bill O’Brien), and I felt like that was the best fit for my career,” Zappe said. “To stay here and have the opportunity to play, have the opportunity to stay with these guys that I’ve built relationships with.

“I think the main thing is just to learn from the coaches that we have here, and I think that was the best fit for my career and the future for whatever happens for me.”

Zappe, who struggled to adjust to O’Brien’s new offense in training camp, said his relationship with his offensive coordinator has “grown a lot over these last few months.”

“I really like getting coached by him,” the 24-year-old said. “He coaches hard, and I like being coached. He does a phenomenal job with that.”

Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards against the Chargers in his first start since Week 6 of last season. He did not turn the ball over — something Jones did at least once in each of New England’s first nine losses — but also failed to generate any points, with the Patriots becoming the first team since 1938 to allow 10 points or fewer in three straight games and lose all three.

Neither Zappe nor head coach Bill Belichick would say which QB will start Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zappe likely performed well enough against LA, especially after halftime, to earn a second shot in a short week.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their lone Week 14 practice on Tuesday.