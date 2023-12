After a tough loss on Tuesday, the Bruins look to bounce back with a win over the Minnesota Wild tonight.

The Minnesota Wild have gone on an impressive stretch under John Hynes in their last 12 games. They are 5-0-0 at home under Hynes with 38 goals and a 14 goal differential in this twelve-game stretch.

