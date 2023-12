Danton Heinen made an impact in the Bruins’ 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. He played for almost 20 full minutes in the B’s comeback victory and had a huge hit for the night.

The Bruins will carry that win over tomorrow for their next Big Apple battle against the New York Rangers.

