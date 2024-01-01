Bruins Notes: Composure, Details Lead Boston To End 2023 On High Note

The Boston Bruins played to their strengths in the final game of the 2023 calendar year defeating the Detroit Red Wings in the Motor City on New Year’s Eve.

Riding a two-game winning streak, Boston jumped out to a two-goal lead on the back of Trent Frederic, who recorded his second multi-goal game of the season. Detroit erased the lead by scoring twice in the middle frame — the second on what appeared to be goaltender interference on Jeremy Swayman.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery challenged the call on the ice, but after a five-minute review of the play, the call stood, and Boston was assessed a two-minute penalty for delay of game.

“We didn’t feel like we had anything to lose,” Montgomery told Andy Brickley of his decision to challenge the call, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We did think it was goalie interference, and the refs explained what the judgment was and why it wasn’t. It also slowed the game down. We were trending the wrong way. It was like a long time out because it did take long and it wasn’t an easy decision for them.”

The Bruins managed to kill off the bench minor served by rookie Georgii Merkulov and head into the room knotted at two aside. Boston came out of the intermission poised to take control of the game if they took care of the details.

“I just loved the way we competed,” Montgomery said. “We supported pucks well, we were composed. I think we only had one icing (in the third period) and that’s a tribute to our guys really digging in on the details and incredible puck support.”

Charlie Coyle broke the 2-2 tie with his 11th goal of the season at 3:52 of the third to shift the momentum back to the Bruins.

“There’s no panic, 2-2, tie game on the road heading into the third period, we’ll take that any day,” Coyle told Adam Pellerin on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s not hard to muster up some energy and get the job done. Everyone played a part. Everyone focused on the details, the little things and it pays off when we do things like that. We’re successful because of it.”

The Bruins were called for six penalties in the game and were near-perfect, killing the first five. The Red Wings scored their lone power-play goal with 1:22 left in regulation. Jeremy Swayman made 10 other saves with Boston a man down.

“Sway was our best penalty killer,” Montgomery said. “He made a couple of great saves … several. But, we’re getting back to Bruins’ hockey. We’re finding our identity. I think that the adversity that we’ve gone through is toughened us up.”

The Bruins added two empty net goals from Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha to complete the victory and end the 2023 calendar year on a positive note.

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Red Wings game:

— The Bruins set the NHL record for the most regular-season road wins in a calendar year with 32 in 2023, eclipsing the 2013 record of 31 road wins by the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL Public Relations.

— David Pastrnak ended the 2023 calendar year leading the NHL in most goals scored with 58. Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon was five goals behind Pastrnak with 53. The Czechnia native didn’t record a goal in the Bruins win but had two assists for his 17th multi-point game of the season.

— Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm each had a multi-point game, with McAvoy assisting on three of the Bruins’s five goals and Lindholm recording two secondary assists.

— The Bruins complete their two-game road trip when they head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.