The Bruins offense was not able to get anything going during their 5-1 loss to the Jets on Friday night with superstar scorer, David Pastrnak unable to find the back out the net and was held to just a single shot in the contest.

This is just the fifth time in Pastrnak’s career that he has not scored a goal during a game against Winnipeg. Pastrnak will look to bounce back on Saturday when the B’s take on the Wild in Minnesota.

