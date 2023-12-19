There is usually an eye out for what suit Bruins star David Pastrnak is wearing prior to puck drop.

Tuesday night was no different when the prolific scorer arrived at TD Garden before the Bruins matched up against the Minnesota Wild in their last home game before Christmas.

The only difference? Pastrnak was not alone. The Bruins donned their best Christmas sweaters and suits for the occasion.

If we’re giving out awards, Jeremy Swayman would definitely earn the first-place trophy with his full-fledged suit including tie and socks. The Bruins netminders definitely know how to get in the spirit. Did you see Linus Ullmark’s elf shoes?

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images