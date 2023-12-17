The Rangers ship up to Boston to take on the Bruins who sit first in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins will have to watch out for Rangers winger Chris Kreider, who is riding franchise history.

Kreider has 16 goals this season, the most of all his teammates this year so far, and 281 goals in his entire career with the Rangers. Kreider is a long way from holding the franchise record of 406 goals, but at third overall in Rangers history, he is certainly on track to make an impact.

