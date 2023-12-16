Canucks Ship Ex-Bruins Forward To Sharks For Blue Line Prospect

The Vancouver Canucks shipped center Jack Studnicka to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the team announced on Friday.

Studnicka suited up in five games for the Canucks this season tallying one goal while averaging 10:11 minutes of ice time.

The 24-year-old was drafted 53rd overall by the Bruins in 2017, making his NHL debut with Boston on Nov. 26, 2019, against the Montreal Canadiens. Studnicka notched his first NHL point by earning the primary assist on Danton Heinen’s goal in the third period of the 8-1 dominating win by the Bruins.

Studnicka was never able to crack the Bruins lineup in the four years he spent in the organization, appearing in just 38 games for the Black and Gold where he amassed one goal and six assists. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney moved Studnicka on Oct. 27, 2022, to Vancouver for a prospect package including goaltender Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg.

The Windsor, Ontario native skated in 47 games for the Canucks last season where he lit the lamp four times and added four helpers.

Cicek joined the Sharks organization as an undrafted free agent when he signed an AHL contract with the Barracuda prior to the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 16 NHL games for the Sharks collecting four assists. As an AHL mainstay, Cicek recorded 31 points in 108 contests.