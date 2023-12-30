Former Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas has been watching Boston from afar, even six years removed from the now-34-year-old’s most recent run with the team.

Boston’s taken ownership of the early portion of its season, recording an NBA-best 24-6 record 30 games down. A major part of settling in as the most elite team in the league is the timely emergence of potential All-Star candidate Derrick White, who’s assembled a career-best campaign as the starting guard in a stacked Celtics lineup.

Taking notice of White’s blossoming growth as a full-time starter, Thomas was quick to answer one fan’s question on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, when doing an online Q&A.

Question: IT who’s the most underrated player in the NBA right now?

Thomas: Derrick White

White, through 27 starts, has been a stud on both ends of the floor, averaging a career-high 16.8 points on 50% shooting from the field while also leading all NBA guards with 1.3 blocks per game.

The rare combination of being both reliable and consistent on both ends of the floor has made White one of the most valuable components of Boston’s championship-caliber roster. Not many two-way players across the league can match White’s effectiveness on a routine basis, especially when being asked to do so alongside four All-Star veterans.

As underrated as White has been throughout his seven-year career, the 29-year-old has positioned himself for some serious All-Star Game consideration well ahead of the Feb. 18 festivities in Indianapolis.