The Bruins found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. That changed quickly in the second period thanks to an offensive outburst by the black and gold thanks to a goal from Jake DeBrusk and a pair of goals each from David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Lost in the excitement was another rock solid performance from Charlie Coyle who finished plus-two with two assists on the night.

