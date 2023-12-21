Even though the depressive record of the Patriots has created questions surrounding Bill Belichick’s job security and future in New England, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton won’t discount what the legendary coach can do in games.

He is prepared for Belichick to be Belichick when the two teams meet up on Christmas Eve at Empower Field at Mile High.

Payton recalled a game in New England when he was still coaching the Saints when former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib shadowed New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham on every play.

“Talib went wherever Jimmy went and really did a good job of shutting him down. It forced us to find other receivers,” Payton said, per team-provided video. “It’s one of the things Bill historically has done every well. He’s going to loot your strengths. I think that’s what a defensive coach coaching is — trying to force you to do things maybe you don’t do as well.”

Even though the Broncos hold the 27-22 all-time advantage in matchups between the two clubs, Payton believes Belichick will look to exploit Denver’s weaknesses by not allowing quarterback Russell Wilson enough time in the pocket to make the play or by shutting down the run game.

New England has been solid against the run this season, allowing an NFL-best 3.1 yards per carry while Denver owns the NFL’s worst rushing defense at 146.9 rushing yards allowed per game. Belichick may be able to exploit the Bronco’s rush defense by sending plays for Ezekial Elliot early and often.

Both Payton and Belichick served as assistant coaches under Bill Parcells, but when Payton got his first shot at the head coaching position in New Orleans, he studied the methodology of Belichick.

“When I got hired in New Orleans in 2006, we just had to look at New England if we really wanted to see what the standard was,” Payton said in February, per the team. “If we were making pizzas and there’s a line around the block in front of their pizza parlor, then we might want to know what they’re putting in their crust or their sauce.”

Head to head, Payton and Belichick are 2-2 against each other.

At 7-7, the Broncos are on the bubble in the AFC playoff picture, and defeating the Patriots would be a nice bounceback for Payton after Denver dropped a 42-17 decision to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 16.